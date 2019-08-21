Comparing of Exelixis Inc. (EXEL) and Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY)

As Biotechnology businesses, Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) and Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exelixis Inc. 21 7.07 N/A 2.08 10.22 Array BioPharma Inc. 30 55.03 N/A -0.59 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exelixis Inc. 0.00% 59.6% 53.1% Array BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -49.2% -24.5%

Risk & Volatility

Exelixis Inc.’s current beta is 1.95 and it happens to be 95.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Array BioPharma Inc.’s 64.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.64 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Exelixis Inc. are 7.6 and 7.5 respectively. Its competitor Array BioPharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.7 and its Quick Ratio is 5.6. Exelixis Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Array BioPharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Exelixis Inc. and Array BioPharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Exelixis Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Array BioPharma Inc. 0 3 2 2.40

Exelixis Inc. has a 44.91% upside potential and an average target price of $30.75. Competitively Array BioPharma Inc. has an average target price of $39.2, with potential downside of -18.08%. The information presented earlier suggests that Exelixis Inc. looks more robust than Array BioPharma Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 80.9% of Exelixis Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Array BioPharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1.4% of Exelixis Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Array BioPharma Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Exelixis Inc. 2.7% -1.07% 9.98% -8.71% -0.93% 8.13% Array BioPharma Inc. 2.59% 3.53% 107.05% 167.77% 192.84% 235.79%

For the past year Exelixis Inc. was less bullish than Array BioPharma Inc.

Summary

Exelixis Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Array BioPharma Inc.

Exelixis, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines with the potential to enhance care and outcomes for people with cancer. The companyÂ’s products include CABOMETYX for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma, who have received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ for the treatment of patients with progressive, metastatic medullary thyroid carcinoma. Its CABOMETYX and COMETRIQ are derived from cabozantinib, an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, and VEGF receptors, which has shown clinical anti-tumor activity in approximately 20 forms of cancer and is the subject of a broad clinical development program. It also offers COTELLIC (cobimetinib), a selective inhibitor of MEK, in combination with vemurafenib for the treatment of patients with BRAF V600E or V600K mutation-positive advanced melanoma in the United States; and in combination with vemurafenib in other territories, including the European Union, Switzerland, Canada, Australia, and Brazil. Exelixis, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Ipsen Pharma SAS, Genentech, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sanofi, Merck, and Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited for the development and commercialization of various compounds and programs. The company was formerly known as Exelixis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Exelixis, Inc. in February 2000. Exelixis, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Array BioPharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs to treat patients with cancer in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s drugs in Phase III clinical trials include Binimetinib, Encorafenib, Selumetinib, and Ipatasertib/GDC-0068 for the treatment of cancer, as well as ASC08/Danoprevir to treat hepatitis C virus. Its drug candidates in Phase II/registration trials comprise Larotrectinib/LOXO-101, a PanTrk inhibitor for cancer; Tucatinib/ONT-380, a HER2 inhibitor for breast cancer; and Varlitinib/ASLAN001, a Pan-HER2 inhibitor for gastric or breast cancer. In addition, the company is developing ARRY-797, a p38 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for Lamin A/C-related dilated cardiomyopathy; Motolimod/VTX-2337, a Toll-like receptor that is under Phase II clinical studies for cancer; and Prexasertib/LY2606368, a CHK-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for cancer, as well as ARRY-382, a CSF1R inhibitor that is under Phase I/II clinical trial to treat cancer. Further, it is developing GDC-0575, a CHK-1 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of cancer; LOXO-292, a RET inhibitor, which is under Phase I clinical trials to treat cancer; and LOXO-195, a NTRK inhibitor that is under Phase I clinical trials to treat cancer. Array BioPharma Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Amgen, Asahi Kasei Pharma Corporation, Loxo Oncology, and Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.