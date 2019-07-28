Comparing of Exelixis Inc. (EXEL) and Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) and Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exelixis Inc. 22 7.34 N/A 2.08 9.28 Aptinyx Inc. 5 25.11 N/A -1.61 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Exelixis Inc. and Aptinyx Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Exelixis Inc. and Aptinyx Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exelixis Inc. 0.00% 59.6% 53.1% Aptinyx Inc. 0.00% -48.9% -35.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Exelixis Inc. are 7.6 and 7.5 respectively. Its competitor Aptinyx Inc.’s Current Ratio is 26 and its Quick Ratio is 26. Aptinyx Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Exelixis Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Exelixis Inc. and Aptinyx Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Exelixis Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Aptinyx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 60.24% for Exelixis Inc. with average price target of $33.33. On the other hand, Aptinyx Inc.’s potential upside is 221.72% and its average price target is $12. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Aptinyx Inc. seems more appealing than Exelixis Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 78.3% of Exelixis Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 72.8% of Aptinyx Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1.4% of Exelixis Inc. shares. Comparatively, Aptinyx Inc. has 2.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Exelixis Inc. -4.87% -15.99% -12.34% 15.96% -6.75% -1.73% Aptinyx Inc. -2.61% -5.09% -33.03% -85.59% 0% -77.45%

For the past year Exelixis Inc. has stronger performance than Aptinyx Inc.

Summary

Exelixis Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Aptinyx Inc.

Exelixis, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines with the potential to enhance care and outcomes for people with cancer. The companyÂ’s products include CABOMETYX for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma, who have received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ for the treatment of patients with progressive, metastatic medullary thyroid carcinoma. Its CABOMETYX and COMETRIQ are derived from cabozantinib, an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, and VEGF receptors, which has shown clinical anti-tumor activity in approximately 20 forms of cancer and is the subject of a broad clinical development program. It also offers COTELLIC (cobimetinib), a selective inhibitor of MEK, in combination with vemurafenib for the treatment of patients with BRAF V600E or V600K mutation-positive advanced melanoma in the United States; and in combination with vemurafenib in other territories, including the European Union, Switzerland, Canada, Australia, and Brazil. Exelixis, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Ipsen Pharma SAS, Genentech, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sanofi, Merck, and Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited for the development and commercialization of various compounds and programs. The company was formerly known as Exelixis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Exelixis, Inc. in February 2000. Exelixis, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Aptinyx Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. The company has a collaboration agreement with Allergan plc. Aptinyx Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, Illinois.