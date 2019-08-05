Comparing of Exelixis Inc. (EXEL) and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN)

Both Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exelixis Inc. 22 6.59 N/A 2.08 10.22 Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 6 191.43 N/A -2.95 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Exelixis Inc. and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Exelixis Inc. and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exelixis Inc. 0.00% 59.6% 53.1% Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 0.00% -78.2% -67.1%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.95 beta indicates that Exelixis Inc. is 95.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s 85.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.85 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Exelixis Inc. are 7.6 and 7.5. Competitively, Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. has 7.3 and 7.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Exelixis Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Exelixis Inc. and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Exelixis Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Exelixis Inc. is $30.75, with potential upside of 55.38%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Exelixis Inc. and Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 80.9% and 46.5%. Insiders held roughly 1.4% of Exelixis Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Exelixis Inc. 2.7% -1.07% 9.98% -8.71% -0.93% 8.13% Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. -6.4% 0.95% -33.7% -36.24% -42.39% 15.22%

For the past year Exelixis Inc. was less bullish than Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Exelixis Inc. beats Alpine Immune Sciences Inc.

Exelixis, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines with the potential to enhance care and outcomes for people with cancer. The companyÂ’s products include CABOMETYX for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma, who have received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ for the treatment of patients with progressive, metastatic medullary thyroid carcinoma. Its CABOMETYX and COMETRIQ are derived from cabozantinib, an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, and VEGF receptors, which has shown clinical anti-tumor activity in approximately 20 forms of cancer and is the subject of a broad clinical development program. It also offers COTELLIC (cobimetinib), a selective inhibitor of MEK, in combination with vemurafenib for the treatment of patients with BRAF V600E or V600K mutation-positive advanced melanoma in the United States; and in combination with vemurafenib in other territories, including the European Union, Switzerland, Canada, Australia, and Brazil. Exelixis, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Ipsen Pharma SAS, Genentech, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sanofi, Merck, and Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited for the development and commercialization of various compounds and programs. The company was formerly known as Exelixis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Exelixis, Inc. in February 2000. Exelixis, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an ICOS/CD28 antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202 program for the treatment of cancer. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with the Kite Pharma, Inc. for discovering and developing protein-based immunotherapies targeting the immune synapse to treat cancer. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.