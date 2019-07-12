Comparing of Exelixis Inc. (EXEL) and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exelixis Inc. 22 7.39 N/A 2.08 9.28 Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 55 22.69 N/A -5.99 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Exelixis Inc. and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exelixis Inc. 0.00% 59.6% 53.1% Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -48.2% -38.6%

Volatility and Risk

Exelixis Inc. is 107.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.07. Competitively, Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 132.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.32 beta.

Liquidity

Exelixis Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.6 and 7.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 6.9 and 6.9 respectively. Exelixis Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Exelixis Inc. and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Exelixis Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Exelixis Inc.’s consensus target price is $33.33, while its potential upside is 58.79%. Competitively Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $75, with potential upside of 65.42%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Exelixis Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Exelixis Inc. and Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 78.3% and 0% respectively. Insiders held 1.4% of Exelixis Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Exelixis Inc. -4.87% -15.99% -12.34% 15.96% -6.75% -1.73% Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.33% -20.89% -12.36% -31.47% -45.54% 2.69%

For the past year Exelixis Inc. had bearish trend while Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Exelixis, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines with the potential to enhance care and outcomes for people with cancer. The companyÂ’s products include CABOMETYX for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma, who have received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ for the treatment of patients with progressive, metastatic medullary thyroid carcinoma. Its CABOMETYX and COMETRIQ are derived from cabozantinib, an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, and VEGF receptors, which has shown clinical anti-tumor activity in approximately 20 forms of cancer and is the subject of a broad clinical development program. It also offers COTELLIC (cobimetinib), a selective inhibitor of MEK, in combination with vemurafenib for the treatment of patients with BRAF V600E or V600K mutation-positive advanced melanoma in the United States; and in combination with vemurafenib in other territories, including the European Union, Switzerland, Canada, Australia, and Brazil. Exelixis, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Ipsen Pharma SAS, Genentech, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sanofi, Merck, and Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited for the development and commercialization of various compounds and programs. The company was formerly known as Exelixis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Exelixis, Inc. in February 2000. Exelixis, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and rare genetic metabolic disorders in the United States. It is developing Enasidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) 2 protein that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH 2 mutation; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with IDH2 mutant-positive acute myeloid leukemia (AML); Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML. The company is also developing Ivosidenib, a potent inhibitor of the mutated IDH1 protein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1 clinical trial for advanced solid tumors; Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with nonresectable or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma with an IDH1 mutation; Phase 1b frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase 1/2 frontline combination and Phase 3 clinical trials for newly diagnosed AML patients. In addition, it is developing AG-881, a pan-IDH mutant inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; and AG-348, a small molecule potent activator that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pyruvate kinase deficiency. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover, develop, and commercialize disease-altering therapies in oncology; and Celgene International II Sarl to develop and commercialize AG-881 products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.