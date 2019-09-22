Comparing of Exelixis Inc. (EXEL) and AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU)

Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) and AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exelixis Inc. 21 6.51 N/A 2.08 10.22 AC Immune SA 5 0.00 N/A 0.32 17.93

Table 1 highlights Exelixis Inc. and AC Immune SA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. AC Immune SA is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Exelixis Inc. The company that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Exelixis Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than AC Immune SA.

Profitability

Table 2 has Exelixis Inc. and AC Immune SA’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exelixis Inc. 0.00% 59.6% 53.1% AC Immune SA 0.00% 13.7% 11.7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Exelixis Inc. is 7.5 while its Current Ratio is 7.6. Meanwhile, AC Immune SA has a Current Ratio of 5.1 while its Quick Ratio is 5.1. Exelixis Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than AC Immune SA.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Exelixis Inc. and AC Immune SA.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Exelixis Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 AC Immune SA 0 0 0 0.00

Exelixis Inc.’s upside potential is 17.59% at a $23 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 80.9% of Exelixis Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 27% of AC Immune SA are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1.4% of Exelixis Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 51.67% of AC Immune SA shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Exelixis Inc. 2.7% -1.07% 9.98% -8.71% -0.93% 8.13% AC Immune SA 3.62% 9.79% 19.17% 56.71% -39.34% -39.47%

For the past year Exelixis Inc. had bullish trend while AC Immune SA had bearish trend.

Summary

Exelixis Inc. beats on 10 of the 11 factors AC Immune SA.

Exelixis, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines with the potential to enhance care and outcomes for people with cancer. The companyÂ’s products include CABOMETYX for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma, who have received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ for the treatment of patients with progressive, metastatic medullary thyroid carcinoma. Its CABOMETYX and COMETRIQ are derived from cabozantinib, an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, and VEGF receptors, which has shown clinical anti-tumor activity in approximately 20 forms of cancer and is the subject of a broad clinical development program. It also offers COTELLIC (cobimetinib), a selective inhibitor of MEK, in combination with vemurafenib for the treatment of patients with BRAF V600E or V600K mutation-positive advanced melanoma in the United States; and in combination with vemurafenib in other territories, including the European Union, Switzerland, Canada, Australia, and Brazil. Exelixis, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Ipsen Pharma SAS, Genentech, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sanofi, Merck, and Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited for the development and commercialization of various compounds and programs. The company was formerly known as Exelixis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Exelixis, Inc. in February 2000. Exelixis, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms generates antibodies and small molecules that selectively bind to misfolded proteins to address neurodegenerative indications, such as AlzheimerÂ’s (AD), ParkinsonÂ’s, down syndrome, and glaucoma diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is crenezumab, a humanized, monoclonal, and conformation-specific anti-Abeta antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical studies. It also engages in developing ACI-24, a vaccine candidate that is in a combined Phase 1/2a clinical study for AD; and ACI-35, a vaccine candidate against phosphorylated pathological tau and is currently in Phase 1b clinical testing in patients with mild to moderate AD. In addition, the company develops PET ligands that are tracers to target tau and alpha-synuclein aggregates. It has license agreements and collaborations with Genentech, Inc.; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Piramal Imaging; and Biogen International GmbH. AC Immune SA was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland.