Comparing of Exantas Capital Corp. (XAN) and Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

Exantas Capital Corp. (NYSE:XAN) and Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) compete with each other in the REIT – Diversified sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exantas Capital Corp. 11 5.89 N/A 0.80 14.01 Safehold Inc. 25 16.97 N/A 0.66 50.11

In table 1 we can see Exantas Capital Corp. and Safehold Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Safehold Inc. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Exantas Capital Corp. Company that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Exantas Capital Corp.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has Exantas Capital Corp. and Safehold Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exantas Capital Corp. 0.00% 4.5% 1.2% Safehold Inc. 0.00% 4% 1.6%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Exantas Capital Corp. and Safehold Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Exantas Capital Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Safehold Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

Meanwhile, Safehold Inc.’s consensus target price is $25, while its potential downside is -12.28%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Exantas Capital Corp. and Safehold Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 76% and 34.2% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.8% of Exantas Capital Corp.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 9.1% of Safehold Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Exantas Capital Corp. -2.1% -0.27% 1.36% 6.88% 7.29% 11.68% Safehold Inc. -1.62% 8.52% 30.96% 84.97% 83.63% 74.75%

For the past year Exantas Capital Corp. has weaker performance than Safehold Inc.

Summary

Safehold Inc. beats Exantas Capital Corp. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Exantas Capital Corp., a real estate investment trust, primarily focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans and commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, such as first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, and commercial mortgage-backed securities. The company is also involved in the investment of commercial finance assets, including asset-backed securities, debt tranches of collateralized debt and loan obligations, structured note investments, syndicated corporate loans, and preferred equity investment in a commercial leasing enterprise. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes. The company generally would not be subject to federal corporate income tax to the extent that it distributes 100% of its REIT taxable income. The company was formerly known as Resource Capital Corp. and changed its name to Exantas Capital Corp. in May 2018. Exantas Capital Corp. was founded in 2005 and is based in New York, New York.

Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. is a real estate investment trust externally managed by SFTY Manager LLC. The firm acquires, own, manage, finance and capitalize ground net leases, or GNLs. It represent ownership of the land underlying commercial real estate projects that is net leased by the fee owner of the land to the owners/operators of the real estate projects built thereon. Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. was formed on October 24, 2016 and is based in New York City.