Comparing of Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) and Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE)

This is a contrast between Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) and Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Medical Laboratories & Research and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exact Sciences Corporation 90 28.47 N/A -1.76 0.00 Genetic Technologies Limited 1 0.00 N/A -0.22 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) and Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exact Sciences Corporation 0.00% -30% -13.9% Genetic Technologies Limited 0.00% -82.5% -68.4%

Volatility & Risk

Exact Sciences Corporation has a 1.81 beta, while its volatility is 81.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Genetic Technologies Limited’s beta is 3.87 which is 287.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Exact Sciences Corporation is 8.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.1. The Current Ratio of rival Genetic Technologies Limited is 4 and its Quick Ratio is has 4. Exact Sciences Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Genetic Technologies Limited.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Exact Sciences Corporation and Genetic Technologies Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Exact Sciences Corporation 0 0 6 3.00 Genetic Technologies Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Exact Sciences Corporation’s consensus price target is $109.5, while its potential downside is -5.60%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Exact Sciences Corporation and Genetic Technologies Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 87.4% and 3.5%. Exact Sciences Corporation’s share held by insiders are 1%. Competitively, Genetic Technologies Limited has 86.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Exact Sciences Corporation -6.06% 0.39% 6.83% 27.81% 83.3% 51.14% Genetic Technologies Limited 61.11% 39.76% 39.93% 0% -4.92% 112.22%

For the past year Exact Sciences Corporation has weaker performance than Genetic Technologies Limited

Summary

Exact Sciences Corporation beats on 6 of the 8 factors Genetic Technologies Limited.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company develops the Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It has a collaboration, license, and purchase agreement with Genzyme Corporation; and license agreement with MAYO Foundation for Medical Education and Research. The company also has an agreement with MDxHealth SA for collaboration in the field of epigenetics and molecular diagnostics. Exact Sciences Corporation was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

Genetic Technologies Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, provides predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians manage the womenÂ’s health. The companyÂ’s lead product is the BREVAGenplus, a clinically validated risk assessment test for non-hereditary breast cancer. It markets BREVAGenplus to healthcare professionals in breast health care and imaging centers, as well as to obstetricians/gynecologists and breast cancer risk assessment specialists, such as breast surgeons primarily in Australia and the United States. Genetic Technologies Limited was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Fitzroy, Australia.