Comparing of Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) and DexCom Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

As Medical Laboratories & Research companies, Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) and DexCom Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exact Sciences Corporation 102 24.30 N/A -1.76 0.00 DexCom Inc. 138 12.95 N/A -1.47 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exact Sciences Corporation 0.00% -30% -13.9% DexCom Inc. 0.00% -21.9% -8.6%

Risk and Volatility

Exact Sciences Corporation is 59.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.59 beta. Competitively, DexCom Inc.’s beta is 0.79 which is 21.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Exact Sciences Corporation’s Current Ratio is 8.4 while its Quick Ratio is 8.1. On the competitive side is, DexCom Inc. which has a 7.2 Current Ratio and a 6.8 Quick Ratio. Exact Sciences Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to DexCom Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Exact Sciences Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 DexCom Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

Exact Sciences Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 6.30% and an $124.33 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of DexCom Inc. is $173.83, which is potential 0.16% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Exact Sciences Corporation is looking more favorable than DexCom Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Exact Sciences Corporation and DexCom Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 87.6% and 99.6% respectively. Insiders held 1% of Exact Sciences Corporation shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of DexCom Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Exact Sciences Corporation -2.04% -0.76% 18.4% 30.94% 100.54% 82.42% DexCom Inc. 2.56% 3.59% 32.25% 9.23% 67.97% 30.94%

For the past year Exact Sciences Corporation has stronger performance than DexCom Inc.

Summary

Exact Sciences Corporation beats on 5 of the 9 factors DexCom Inc.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company develops the Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It has a collaboration, license, and purchase agreement with Genzyme Corporation; and license agreement with MAYO Foundation for Medical Education and Research. The company also has an agreement with MDxHealth SA for collaboration in the field of epigenetics and molecular diagnostics. Exact Sciences Corporation was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

DexCom, Inc., a medical device company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers in the hospital for the treatment of patients with and without diabetes. Its products include DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; DexCom G4 PLATINUM with Share, a remote monitoring system; and DexCom G5 Mobile, a CGM system that directly communicates to a patientÂ’s mobile and its data can be integrated with DexCom CLARITY, which is a next generation cloud-based reporting software for personalized, easy-to-understand analysis of trends to improve diabetes management. The company also offers sensor augmented insulin pumps. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Verily Life Sciences LLC to develop a series of next-generation CGM products. The company markets its products directly to endocrinologists, physicians, and diabetes educators. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.