Comparing of Evolution Petroleum Corporation (EPM) and Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

This is a contrast between Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) and Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) based on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Independent Oil & Gas and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evolution Petroleum Corporation 7 4.14 N/A 0.50 12.25 Crescent Point Energy Corp. 3 0.00 N/A -0.39 0.00

Demonstrates Evolution Petroleum Corporation and Crescent Point Energy Corp. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Evolution Petroleum Corporation and Crescent Point Energy Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evolution Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 20.9% 17.4% Crescent Point Energy Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 75.1% of Evolution Petroleum Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 42.42% of Crescent Point Energy Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Evolution Petroleum Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Comparatively, 0.68% are Crescent Point Energy Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evolution Petroleum Corporation -0.33% -13.48% -12.23% -19.1% -42.99% -10.56% Crescent Point Energy Corp. 2.8% 0% -9.56% 10.33% -51.18% 9.6%

For the past year Evolution Petroleum Corporation has -10.56% weaker performance while Crescent Point Energy Corp. has 9.6% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Evolution Petroleum Corporation beats Crescent Point Energy Corp.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana. Evolution Petroleum Corporation was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. acquires, explores, develops, and produces light and medium oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Utah. Crescent Point Energy Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.