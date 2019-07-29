Comparing of Evolution Petroleum Corporation (EPM) and Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE)

Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) and Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE), both competing one another are Independent Oil & Gas companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evolution Petroleum Corporation 7 4.42 N/A 0.52 13.63 Callon Petroleum Company 7 1.89 N/A 0.97 8.34

In table 1 we can see Evolution Petroleum Corporation and Callon Petroleum Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Callon Petroleum Company is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Evolution Petroleum Corporation. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Evolution Petroleum Corporation’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Evolution Petroleum Corporation and Callon Petroleum Company’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evolution Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 29.6% 24.6% Callon Petroleum Company 0.00% 9.3% 5.7%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.91 beta indicates that Evolution Petroleum Corporation is 9.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Callon Petroleum Company’s 41.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.41 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Evolution Petroleum Corporation are 10.6 and 10.6 respectively. Its competitor Callon Petroleum Company’s Current Ratio is 0.5 and its Quick Ratio is 0.5. Evolution Petroleum Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Callon Petroleum Company.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Evolution Petroleum Corporation and Callon Petroleum Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Evolution Petroleum Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Callon Petroleum Company 0 2 5 2.71

Meanwhile, Callon Petroleum Company’s average target price is $10.57, while its potential upside is 122.53%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Evolution Petroleum Corporation and Callon Petroleum Company has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 72.2% and 0%. Evolution Petroleum Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 7.4%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of Callon Petroleum Company’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evolution Petroleum Corporation -1.67% 3.07% -5.87% -24.89% -22.84% 3.52% Callon Petroleum Company 2.27% 0.87% 6.44% -22.19% -41.52% 24.81%

For the past year Evolution Petroleum Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Callon Petroleum Company.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana. Evolution Petroleum Corporation was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Callon Petroleum Company Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 91.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Natchez, Mississippi.