Comparing of Evolus Inc. (EOLS) and Lannett Company Inc. (NYSE:LCI)

Both Evolus Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) and Lannett Company Inc. (NYSE:LCI) are Drugs – Generic companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evolus Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -2.03 0.00 Lannett Company Inc. 7 0.37 N/A -7.31 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Evolus Inc. and Lannett Company Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Evolus Inc. and Lannett Company Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evolus Inc. 0.00% -70.6% -29.6% Lannett Company Inc. 0.00% -70% -20.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Evolus Inc. is 14.5 while its Current Ratio is 14.8. Meanwhile, Lannett Company Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.9 while its Quick Ratio is 2.1. Evolus Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Lannett Company Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Evolus Inc. and Lannett Company Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Evolus Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Lannett Company Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Evolus Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 71.29% and an $29 consensus price target. Lannett Company Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $9 consensus price target and a 39.53% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Evolus Inc. is looking more favorable than Lannett Company Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Evolus Inc. and Lannett Company Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 15.2% and 86.63% respectively. Insiders held roughly 31.8% of Evolus Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Lannett Company Inc. has 7.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evolus Inc. 2.07% 22.16% -26.59% 13.64% -7.02% 49.16% Lannett Company Inc. 5.84% 16.86% -9.36% -5.61% -42.05% 42.54%

For the past year Evolus Inc. has stronger performance than Lannett Company Inc.

Summary

Evolus Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Lannett Company Inc.

Evolus, Inc. provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers DWP-450, an injectable 900 kilodalton botulinum toxin type A complex designed to address the needs of the facial aesthetics market. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Lannett Company, Inc. develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral, extended release, topical, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, soft gel, and injectable dosages. It also provides its products for various medical indications comprising glaucoma, cholesterol, muscle spasm, migraine, pain management, cardiovascular, antipsychosis, gastrointestinal, urinary, bronchospasms, respiratory, gallstone, congestive heart failure, thyroid deficiency, central nervous system, and gout. In addition, the company manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients; markets its products under the Diamox, Lipitor, Lioresal, Fioricet, Fiorinal, Lanoxin, Prolixin, MiraLAX, Imdur, Levoxyl/Synthroid, Metadate CD, Concerta, Procardia, Prilosec, Ditropan, Protonix, Imitrex, Brethine, Tussionex, and Actigall brands. Further, it sells pharmaceutical products to generic pharmaceutical distributors, drug wholesalers, chain drug retailers, private label distributors, mail-order pharmacies, other pharmaceutical manufacturers, managed care organizations, hospital buying groups, governmental entities, and health maintenance organizations. The company has supply and development agreements with JSP, Summit Bioscience LLC, HEC Pharm Group, and Pharma Pass II LLC. Lannett Company, Inc. was founded in 1942 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.