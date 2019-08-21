Comparing of Evolus Inc. (EOLS) and Its Competitors

Evolus Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) is a company in the Drugs – Generic industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Evolus Inc. has 15.2% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 67.83% institutional ownership for its rivals. 31.8% of Evolus Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.35% of all Drugs – Generic companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Evolus Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evolus Inc. 0.00% -70.60% -29.60% Industry Average 8.34% 72.85% 5.16%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Evolus Inc. and its rivals’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Evolus Inc. N/A 20 0.00 Industry Average 30.79M 369.43M 157.92

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Evolus Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Evolus Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.50 2.56 2.61 2.63

With consensus price target of $35, Evolus Inc. has a potential upside of 137.29%. The potential upside of the competitors is 105.33%. Based on the results shown earlier the equities research analysts’ belief is that Evolus Inc.’s competitors are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Evolus Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evolus Inc. 2.07% 22.16% -26.59% 13.64% -7.02% 49.16% Industry Average 5.03% 7.83% 17.34% 45.36% 47.37% 52.23%

For the past year Evolus Inc. has weaker performance than Evolus Inc.’s competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Evolus Inc. are 14.8 and 14.5. Competitively, Evolus Inc.’s rivals have 4.81 and 4.38 for Current and Quick Ratio. Evolus Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Evolus Inc.’s competitors.

Dividends

Evolus Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Evolus, Inc. provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers DWP-450, an injectable 900 kilodalton botulinum toxin type A complex designed to address the needs of the facial aesthetics market. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.