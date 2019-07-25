Comparing of Evolus Inc. (EOLS) and China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC)

Evolus Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) and China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) compete with each other in the Drugs – Generic sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evolus Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -2.03 0.00 China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 10.57 N/A 0.06 71.83

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Evolus Inc. and China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Evolus Inc. and China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evolus Inc. 0.00% -70.6% -29.6% China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Evolus Inc. are 14.8 and 14.5 respectively. Its competitor China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is 1.4. Evolus Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Evolus Inc. and China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Evolus Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 66.76% for Evolus Inc. with average price target of $29.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Evolus Inc. and China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 20.1% and 0.2% respectively. Evolus Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 56.1%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 35.79% of China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evolus Inc. -8.54% -10.35% -14.35% 46.03% 62.32% 87.14% China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.58% -29.69% -19.44% 0% 0% -24.91%

For the past year Evolus Inc. has 87.14% stronger performance while China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -24.91% weaker performance.

Summary

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Evolus Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Evolus, Inc. provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers DWP-450, an injectable 900 kilodalton botulinum toxin type A complex designed to address the needs of the facial aesthetics market. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.