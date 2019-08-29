Comparing of Evogene Ltd. (EVGN) and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB)

As Biotechnology businesses, Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evogene Ltd. 2 26.51 N/A -0.74 0.00 Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 6 14.80 N/A -9.62 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Evogene Ltd. and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evogene Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 0.00% -189.3% -69%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Evogene Ltd. shares and 3.7% of Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. shares. Comparatively, Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. has 6.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evogene Ltd. 0.5% -11.14% -34.36% -28.56% -51.9% -26.4% Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. -16.67% -46.83% -74.57% -75.83% -81.96% -70.49%

For the past year Evogene Ltd.’s stock price has smaller decline than Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Summary

Evogene Ltd. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Evogene Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on the enhancement of crop productivity and performance in the United States and Germany. It operates through two segments, Evogene and Evofuel. The Evogene segment develops seed traits, ag-chemical products, and ag-biological products to enhance plant performance. This segment develops seed traits enhancing plant yield and tolerance to abiotic stresses, such as enhanced tolerance to drought, heat, and salinity, as well as seed traits for enhancing plant resistance to biotic stresses, including resistance to diseases, pests, and insects; novel herbicides; and bio-stimulants, which include microbial-based products that are applied externally to the plant for yield enhancement. Its products focus on various crops, such as corn, soybean, wheat, rice, and cotton. The Evofuel segment develops enhanced species of the castor bean plant to serve as a source of feedstock for biofuel and other industrial uses. The company has strategic collaborations with various agricultural companies, including BASF, Bayer, DuPont, Monsanto, and Syngenta that cover 24 products in various stages of development. Evogene Ltd. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the clinical development of drug therapies based on natural immune system enhancing technologies for the treatment of viral and immune based chronic disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s approved products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of sexually transmitted disease infection; and Ampligen, a product approved for sale in Argentina for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS). It is also developing Ampligen for the treatment of CFS, Hepatitis B, HIV, renal cell carcinoma, and malignant melanoma; Alferon N Injection for the treatment of various categories of genital warts; and Alferon LDO, a low-dose oral liquid formulation of natural alpha interferon for the treatment of pandemic influenza, seasonal influenza, and other viruses. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.