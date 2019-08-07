Comparing of Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM) and Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX)

This is a contrast between Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) and Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evofem Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.08 0.00 Unum Therapeutics Inc. 3 5.33 N/A -1.33 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Evofem Biosciences Inc. and Unum Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Evofem Biosciences Inc. and Unum Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 524.3% -617.1% Unum Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -62.3% -43.3%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Evofem Biosciences Inc. and Unum Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 55.8% and 47.8%. Insiders owned roughly 31.5% of Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Unum Therapeutics Inc. has 39.76% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evofem Biosciences Inc. -2.99% -13.98% 23.98% 47.27% 117.94% 15.99% Unum Therapeutics Inc. -11.61% -17.84% -39.26% -50% -87.48% -55%

For the past year Evofem Biosciences Inc. has 15.99% stronger performance while Unum Therapeutics Inc. has -55% weaker performance.

Summary

Unum Therapeutics Inc. beats Evofem Biosciences Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora that is in Phase 3 trial for contraception; and in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women. The company is also developing vaginal gel product candidate for the treatment of recurrent bacterial vaginosis. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Unum Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. Its lead product candidate is the ACTR087 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company's product portfolio also includes ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with r/r B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ACTR087 used in combination with SEA-BCMA, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating patients with r/r multiple myeloma; and ACTR707 used in combination with trastuzumab, which is in late preclinical development phase for treating HER2+ solid tumor cancers. It has strategic collaboration with Seattle Genetics, Inc. to identify, research, develop, and commercialize antibody-coupled T cell receptor therapies. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.