Comparing of Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM) and Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME)

Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) and Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evofem Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.08 0.00 Tyme Technologies Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Evofem Biosciences Inc. and Tyme Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 524.3% -617.1% Tyme Technologies Inc. 0.00% -193.3% -153.7%

Risk & Volatility

Evofem Biosciences Inc. has a 0.61 beta, while its volatility is 39.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Tyme Technologies Inc. is 61.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.39 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 55.8% of Evofem Biosciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 20% of Tyme Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 31.5% are Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 47.4% of Tyme Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evofem Biosciences Inc. -2.99% -13.98% 23.98% 47.27% 117.94% 15.99% Tyme Technologies Inc. -10.57% -6.78% -26.17% -60.43% -61.67% -70.19%

For the past year Evofem Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend while Tyme Technologies Inc. had bearish trend.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora that is in Phase 3 trial for contraception; and in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women. The company is also developing vaginal gel product candidate for the treatment of recurrent bacterial vaginosis. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Tyme Technologies, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapeutics for various oncology indications. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy in Phase II development for prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.