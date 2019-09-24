Comparing of Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM) and Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX)

Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) and Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evofem Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.08 0.00 Synlogic Inc. 7 30.38 N/A -2.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Evofem Biosciences Inc. and Synlogic Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Evofem Biosciences Inc. and Synlogic Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 524.3% -617.1% Synlogic Inc. 0.00% -38.9% -33.6%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.61 beta indicates that Evofem Biosciences Inc. is 39.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Synlogic Inc.’s 136.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.36 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Evofem Biosciences Inc. and Synlogic Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Synlogic Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Synlogic Inc. is $2, which is potential -19.68% downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Evofem Biosciences Inc. and Synlogic Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 55.8% and 82.8% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 31.5% of Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 25.2% of Synlogic Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evofem Biosciences Inc. -2.99% -13.98% 23.98% 47.27% 117.94% 15.99% Synlogic Inc. -9.95% -40.13% -35.81% -25.4% -39.74% -19.97%

For the past year Evofem Biosciences Inc. has 15.99% stronger performance while Synlogic Inc. has -19.97% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Synlogic Inc. beats Evofem Biosciences Inc.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora that is in Phase 3 trial for contraception; and in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women. The company is also developing vaginal gel product candidate for the treatment of recurrent bacterial vaginosis. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Synlogic, Inc. develops synthetic biotic medicines for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder and phenylketonuria. The company is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.