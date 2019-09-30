Comparing of Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM) and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR)

We are contrasting Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evofem Biosciences Inc. 5 -0.08 32.02M -3.08 0.00 Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 7.97M -3.73 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Evofem Biosciences Inc. and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Evofem Biosciences Inc. and Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evofem Biosciences Inc. 613,409,961.69% 524.3% -617.1% Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1,015,157,304.80% -458.3% -163.4%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.61 beta indicates that Evofem Biosciences Inc. is 39.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.25 beta and it is 25.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 55.8% of Evofem Biosciences Inc. shares and 7.5% of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 31.5% are Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 8.56% of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evofem Biosciences Inc. -2.99% -13.98% 23.98% 47.27% 117.94% 15.99% Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5.1% -8.04% 32.02% 68.74% -52.97% 71.67%

For the past year Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Evofem Biosciences Inc.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora that is in Phase 3 trial for contraception; and in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women. The company is also developing vaginal gel product candidate for the treatment of recurrent bacterial vaginosis. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic products that modulate the human gut microbiome to treat gastrointestinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is RP-G28, a novel microbiome modulator, which has completed Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the reduction of symptoms associated with lactose intolerance. The companyÂ’s product, RP-G28 is designed to stimulate the growth of lactose-metabolizing bacteria in the colon, thereby adapting the gut microbiome to assist in digesting the lactose that reaches the large intestine. It is also exploring the functionality and discovering the therapeutic potential gut microbiome changes may have on treating/preventing various conditions, including gastrointestinal diseases, immuno-oncology, metabolic, and liver disease. The company was formerly known as Ritter Natural Sciences, LLC and changed its name to Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in September 2008. Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.