Comparing of Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM) and Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN)

Both Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) and Neon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGN) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evofem Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.08 0.00 Neon Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.01 0.00

Table 1 highlights Evofem Biosciences Inc. and Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Evofem Biosciences Inc. and Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 524.3% -617.1% Neon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -76% -68.2%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 55.8% of Evofem Biosciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 69.8% of Neon Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders are 31.5%. Comparatively, 3.8% are Neon Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evofem Biosciences Inc. -2.99% -13.98% 23.98% 47.27% 117.94% 15.99% Neon Therapeutics Inc. -18.52% -37.69% -53.27% -36.44% -74.73% -43.14%

For the past year Evofem Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend while Neon Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Neon Therapeutics Inc. beats Evofem Biosciences Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora that is in Phase 3 trial for contraception; and in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women. The company is also developing vaginal gel product candidate for the treatment of recurrent bacterial vaginosis. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Neon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.