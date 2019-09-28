Comparing of Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM) and iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO)

Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) and iBio Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evofem Biosciences Inc. 5 -0.08 32.02M -3.08 0.00 iBio Inc. 1 0.00 8.98M -1.10 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evofem Biosciences Inc. 613,409,961.69% 524.3% -617.1% iBio Inc. 1,362,463,966.01% -150.6% -43.9%

Volatility & Risk

Evofem Biosciences Inc. has a 0.61 beta, while its volatility is 39.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. iBio Inc.’s 0.83 beta is the reason why it is 17.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Evofem Biosciences Inc. and iBio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 55.8% and 8.1% respectively. Insiders held 31.5% of Evofem Biosciences Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 45.24% of iBio Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evofem Biosciences Inc. -2.99% -13.98% 23.98% 47.27% 117.94% 15.99% iBio Inc. -2.84% -3.58% -21.13% -22.05% -18.23% -11.02%

For the past year Evofem Biosciences Inc. has 15.99% stronger performance while iBio Inc. has -11.02% weaker performance.

Summary

iBio Inc. beats Evofem Biosciences Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora that is in Phase 3 trial for contraception; and in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women. The company is also developing vaginal gel product candidate for the treatment of recurrent bacterial vaginosis. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

iBio, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical product applications using its platform in the United States and internationally. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-CFB03 for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and other fibrotic diseases. It is also developing vaccine candidates for third parties. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Caliber Biotherapeutics LLC and Fiocruz; and collaboration agreements with the A & M University System, AzarGen Biotechnologies (Pty) Ltd, Fraunhofer Center for Molecular Biotechnology, and Theoremdx, Inc. In addition, it offers a range of product and process development, analytical, and manufacturing services. iBio, Inc. is based in New York, New York.