Comparing of Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM) and Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP)

Both Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) and Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evofem Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.08 0.00 Forward Pharma A/S 1 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00

Table 1 highlights Evofem Biosciences Inc. and Forward Pharma A/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 524.3% -617.1% Forward Pharma A/S 0.00% -2.4% -2%

Volatility & Risk

Evofem Biosciences Inc. is 39.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.61 beta. Forward Pharma A/S’s 2.37 beta is the reason why it is 137.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Evofem Biosciences Inc. and Forward Pharma A/S are owned by institutional investors at 55.8% and 20.6% respectively. 31.5% are Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evofem Biosciences Inc. -2.99% -13.98% 23.98% 47.27% 117.94% 15.99% Forward Pharma A/S -2.25% -2.41% -20.41% -13.21% -66.91% 17.95%

For the past year Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Forward Pharma A/S.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Forward Pharma A/S beats Evofem Biosciences Inc.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora that is in Phase 3 trial for contraception; and in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women. The company is also developing vaginal gel product candidate for the treatment of recurrent bacterial vaginosis. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.