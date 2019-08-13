Comparing of Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC)

Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evofem Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.08 0.00 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 51.03 N/A -0.64 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Evofem Biosciences Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Evofem Biosciences Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 524.3% -617.1% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.9% -37.7%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.61 beta indicates that Evofem Biosciences Inc. is 39.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.95 beta and it is 195.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Evofem Biosciences Inc. and Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 55.8% and 12.6% respectively. About 31.5% of Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 13.53% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evofem Biosciences Inc. -2.99% -13.98% 23.98% 47.27% 117.94% 15.99% Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.66% 1.61% -21.95% -27.97% -64.77% -5.95%

For the past year Evofem Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend while Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Evofem Biosciences Inc.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora that is in Phase 3 trial for contraception; and in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women. The company is also developing vaginal gel product candidate for the treatment of recurrent bacterial vaginosis. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The companyÂ’s oncology development programs include sapacitabine, a novel orally-available nucleoside analog that is in Phase III clinical trial for the front-line treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes. Its oncology development programs also comprise Seliciclib, a first-generation cyclin dependent kinase (CDK) inhibitor that is in phase I/II combination study with sapacitabine for BRCA mutations; and CYC065, a second generation CDK inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors. In addition, the companyÂ’s oncology development programs include CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program that is in preclinical development stage. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.