Comparing of Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM) and Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM)

Both Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) and Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evofem Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.08 0.00 Cambrex Corporation 44 3.50 N/A 2.30 19.05

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Evofem Biosciences Inc. and Cambrex Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 524.3% -617.1% Cambrex Corporation 0.00% 12.1% 6.6%

Risk and Volatility

Evofem Biosciences Inc. has a 0.61 beta, while its volatility is 39.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Cambrex Corporation has a 2.35 beta and it is 135.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Evofem Biosciences Inc. and Cambrex Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cambrex Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively Cambrex Corporation has a consensus price target of $57.5, with potential downside of -4.05%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Evofem Biosciences Inc. and Cambrex Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 55.8% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 31.5% of Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 1% are Cambrex Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evofem Biosciences Inc. -2.99% -13.98% 23.98% 47.27% 117.94% 15.99% Cambrex Corporation -3.01% -5.09% 1.69% -1.88% -28.61% 16%

For the past year Evofem Biosciences Inc. has weaker performance than Cambrex Corporation

Summary

Cambrex Corporation beats Evofem Biosciences Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora that is in Phase 3 trial for contraception; and in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women. The company is also developing vaginal gel product candidate for the treatment of recurrent bacterial vaginosis. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. The companyÂ’s products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals. It serves generic drug companies; and companies that discover and commercialize small molecule human therapeutics. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent agents. Cambrex Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.