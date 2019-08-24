Comparing of Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM) and BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) and BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evofem Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.08 0.00 BeiGene Ltd. 131 20.13 N/A -12.75 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Evofem Biosciences Inc. and BeiGene Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 524.3% -617.1% BeiGene Ltd. 0.00% -45.1% -34.7%

Risk & Volatility

Evofem Biosciences Inc. is 39.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.61. In other hand, BeiGene Ltd. has beta of 1.04 which is 4.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Evofem Biosciences Inc. and BeiGene Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 BeiGene Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively BeiGene Ltd. has an average price target of $205.5, with potential upside of 43.98%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Evofem Biosciences Inc. and BeiGene Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 55.8% and 82.7%. Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders are 31.5%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.1% of BeiGene Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evofem Biosciences Inc. -2.99% -13.98% 23.98% 47.27% 117.94% 15.99% BeiGene Ltd. 6.47% 8.11% 8.84% 8.56% -22.42% -2.08%

For the past year Evofem Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend while BeiGene Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

BeiGene Ltd. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Evofem Biosciences Inc.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora that is in Phase 3 trial for contraception; and in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women. The company is also developing vaginal gel product candidate for the treatment of recurrent bacterial vaginosis. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

BeiGene, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, a small molecule BTK inhibitor for the treatment of various lymphomas; BGB-A317, a humanized monoclonal antibody for solid-organ and blood-borne cancers; BGB-290, an inhibitor of PARP1 and PARP2 for the treatment of homologous recombination deficient cancers; and BGB-283, a small molecule RAF dimer inhibitor to treat cancers with aberrations in the mitogen-activated protein kinase pathway, including BRAF mutations and KRAS/NRAS gene mutations. Its preclinical programs comprise a PD-L1 monoclonal antibody, an additional RAF dimer inhibitor, a TIM-3 cell surface protein monoclonal antibody, and a BTK inhibitor for non-oncology indications. The company has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to develop and commercialize BeiGene, Ltd.Â’s investigational anti-programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) inhibitor, BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.