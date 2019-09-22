Comparing of EVERTEC Inc. (EVTC) and Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

We are contrasting EVERTEC Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) and Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Business Software & Services companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EVERTEC Inc. 31 4.90 N/A 1.21 26.53 Pegasystems Inc. 71 6.45 N/A -0.42 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates EVERTEC Inc. and Pegasystems Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has EVERTEC Inc. and Pegasystems Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVERTEC Inc. 0.00% 43.4% 9.6% Pegasystems Inc. 0.00% -4.9% -3.1%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.78 beta means EVERTEC Inc.’s volatility is 22.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Pegasystems Inc. has a 1.25 beta which is 25.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of EVERTEC Inc. are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. Its competitor Pegasystems Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is 1.9. Pegasystems Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than EVERTEC Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for EVERTEC Inc. and Pegasystems Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EVERTEC Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Pegasystems Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Pegasystems Inc. has a consensus price target of $81, with potential upside of 13.21%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

EVERTEC Inc. and Pegasystems Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 84.9% and 48.2%. Insiders owned roughly 1.6% of EVERTEC Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 51.2% of Pegasystems Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EVERTEC Inc. 0.69% -1.69% 5.5% 13.51% 35.97% 11.57% Pegasystems Inc. -2.63% 4.42% 3.63% 35.05% 36.59% 58.06%

For the past year EVERTEC Inc. has weaker performance than Pegasystems Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Pegasystems Inc. beats EVERTEC Inc.

EVERTEC, Inc. and its subsidiaries engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Acquiring, Payment Processing, and Business Solutions. The Merchant Acquiring segment provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards. The Payment Processing segment offers payment processing services that enable financial institutions and other issuers to manage, support, and facilitate the processing for credit, debit, prepaid, automated teller machines and EBT card programs. Its services include credit and debit card processing, authorization and settlement, and fraud monitoring and control services to debit or credit issuers; payment and billing products for merchants, businesses, and financial institutions; and EBT services. The Business Solutions segment provides business process management solutions comprising core bank processing, network hosting and management, IT consulting services, business process outsourcing, item and cash processing, and fulfillment solutions to financial institutions, corporations, and governments. The company manages a system of electronic payment networks that process approximately two billion transactions. It sells and distributes its services primarily through a proprietary direct sales force, as well as various indirect sales channels, including value-added resellers. The company was formerly known as Carib Latam Holdings, Inc. EVERTEC, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Pegasystems, Inc. develops, markets, licenses, and software applications for marketing, sales, service, and operations in the United States and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, a platform that enables clients to build enterprise applications. The company also offers customer relationship management applications, including Pega Marketing that enable enterprises to enhance customer experiences across inbound and outbound channels; Pega sales automation applications to automate and manage the sales process from prospecting to product fulfillment; Pega customer service applications to contact center desktop, case management for customer service, mobile field service, digital, self-service, and industry specific processes and data models; and operations applications to support exceptions and investigations, order fulfillment, claims processing, insurance underwriting, and product development, as well as risk, fraud, and compliance management. In addition, it provides Pega Cloud to develop, test, and deploy its software applications using an Internet-based infrastructure; consulting and implementation support, training, and technical support services. The company primarily markets its software and services to financial services, healthcare, insurance, communications and media, public sector, manufacturing, life sciences, and other markets through a direct sales force, as well as through partnerships with technology providers and application developers. Pegasystems, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.