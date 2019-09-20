Comparing of Eversource Energy (ES) and NorthWestern Corporation (NYSE:NWE)

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) and NorthWestern Corporation (NYSE:NWE) compete with each other in the Diversified Utilities sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eversource Energy 75 3.13 N/A 3.39 22.40 NorthWestern Corporation 71 3.02 N/A 3.58 19.51

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Eversource Energy and NorthWestern Corporation. NorthWestern Corporation appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Eversource Energy. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Eversource Energy is trading at a higher P/E ratio than NorthWestern Corporation, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has Eversource Energy and NorthWestern Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eversource Energy 0.00% 9.4% 2.8% NorthWestern Corporation 0.00% 11% 3.8%

Volatility & Risk

Eversource Energy has a 0.26 beta, while its volatility is 74.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. NorthWestern Corporation’s 0.26 beta is the reason why it is 74.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Eversource Energy has a Current Ratio of 0.5 and a Quick Ratio of 0.4. Competitively, NorthWestern Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.9 and has 0.7 Quick Ratio. NorthWestern Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Eversource Energy.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Eversource Energy and NorthWestern Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eversource Energy 0 2 3 2.60 NorthWestern Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Eversource Energy’s downside potential currently stands at -0.28% and an $83 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 77.1% of Eversource Energy shares and 97.8% of NorthWestern Corporation shares. 0.2% are Eversource Energy’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% are NorthWestern Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eversource Energy -0.73% 0.26% 6.65% 12.25% 26.94% 16.64% NorthWestern Corporation -1.94% -2.66% 1.36% 11.02% 19.69% 17.63%

For the past year Eversource Energy’s stock price has smaller growth than NorthWestern Corporation.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in three segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, and Natural Gas Distribution. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas. The company serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire, the United States. It provides energy delivery services to approximately 3.7 million electric and natural gas customers. The company was formerly known as Northeast Utilities and changed its name to Eversource Energy in April 2015. Eversource Energy was founded in 1927 and is based in Springfield, Massachusetts.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Montana, South Dakota, and Nebraska, the United States. It operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as has municipal franchises to purchase, transport, and distribute natural gas. It serves approximately 709,600 customers. The company was founded in 1923 and is based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.