Comparing of EverQuote Inc. (EVER) and CBTX Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX)

We will be comparing the differences between EverQuote Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) and CBTX Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Regional – Southeast Banks industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EverQuote Inc. 11 3.07 N/A -1.74 0.00 CBTX Inc. 30 4.81 N/A 1.94 15.51

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of EverQuote Inc. and CBTX Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EverQuote Inc. 0.00% -405.4% -74.4% CBTX Inc. 0.00% 10.5% 1.6%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

EverQuote Inc. and CBTX Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 39.4% and 29.7%. About 15.6% of EverQuote Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.5% of CBTX Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EverQuote Inc. 0.2% 10.15% 70.53% 172.59% -4.13% 255.74% CBTX Inc. 0.4% 7.15% -0.23% -5.01% -18.1% 2.52%

For the past year EverQuote Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than CBTX Inc.

Summary

CBTX Inc. beats EverQuote Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

EverQuote, Inc. operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home, and life insurance quotes. It serves carriers, agents, financial advisors, and indirect distributors and aggregators. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc., and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc. in November 2014. EverQuote, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

CBTX, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, N.A. that provides commercial banking solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in Houston and Beaumont, Texas. The company??s deposit products include checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts; and loan portfolio comprises consumer loans, including residential real estate loans, home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, overdraft protection, and letters of credit. It also provides commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate-backed loans, commercial lines of credit, working capital loans, term loans, equipment financing, borrowing base loans, construction and development loans, homebuilder loans, agricultural loans, small business administration loans, and other loan products, as well as acquisition, expansion, and development loans. In addition, the company offers remote deposit capture, online banking, mobile banking, direct deposit, cash management, night depository, and treasury services, as well as debit cards, e-statements, and cashier's checks. It operates through 18 branches. CBTX, Inc. was formerly known as CBFH, Inc. and changed its name to CBTX, Inc. in September 2017. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Beaumont, Texas. CBTX, Inc. is a subsidiary of Miller Industries, Inc.