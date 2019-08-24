Comparing of Everest Re Group Ltd. (RE) and Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE)

Both Everest Re Group Ltd. (NYSE:RE) and Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE:TPRE) compete on a level playing field in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Everest Re Group Ltd. 238 1.29 N/A 5.87 42.00 Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. 11 1.53 N/A -1.75 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Everest Re Group Ltd. and Third Point Reinsurance Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Everest Re Group Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. 0.00% -11.3% -4.3%

Volatility and Risk

Everest Re Group Ltd.’s current beta is 0.25 and it happens to be 75.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Third Point Reinsurance Ltd.’s 7.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.07 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Everest Re Group Ltd. and Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Everest Re Group Ltd. 0 2 0 2.00 Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

$249.67 is Everest Re Group Ltd.’s average price target while its potential upside is 1.96%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 97.4% of Everest Re Group Ltd. shares and 69.6% of Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. shares. Insiders held roughly 1.5% of Everest Re Group Ltd.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 3.4% of Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Everest Re Group Ltd. -3.28% -1.53% 4.31% 12.48% 10.24% 13.26% Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. -3.36% -4.18% -13.92% -3.45% -18.71% 4.56%

For the past year Everest Re Group Ltd. has stronger performance than Third Point Reinsurance Ltd.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Everest Re Group Ltd. beats Third Point Reinsurance Ltd.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the Unites States. The International segment writes foreign property and casualty reinsurance in Canada, Singapore, Brazil, Miami, and New Jersey. The Bermuda segment provides reinsurance and insurance to property and casualty markets through brokers and directly with ceding companies in Bermuda; and reinsurance to the United Kingdom and European markets. The Insurance segment writes property and casualty insurance products directly, as well as through general agents, brokers, and surplus lines brokers in the United States and Canada. The company also provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance coverages, such as errors and omissions liability, directors' and officers' liability, medical malpractice, and workerÂ’s compensation products. Everest Re Group, Ltd. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company underwrites property, workers compensation, personal automobile, general and professional liability, mortgage, and extended warranty insurance products, as well as multi-line reinsurance products. Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.