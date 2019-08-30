Comparing of Everest Re Group Ltd. (RE) and State Auto Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:STFC)

This is a contrast between Everest Re Group Ltd. (NYSE:RE) and State Auto Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:STFC) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Property & Casualty Insurance and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Everest Re Group Ltd. 238 1.26 N/A 5.87 42.00 State Auto Financial Corporation 34 1.05 N/A 1.46 23.73

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Everest Re Group Ltd. and State Auto Financial Corporation. State Auto Financial Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than Everest Re Group Ltd. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Everest Re Group Ltd. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than State Auto Financial Corporation, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has Everest Re Group Ltd. and State Auto Financial Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Everest Re Group Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% State Auto Financial Corporation 0.00% 7.5% 2.2%

Risk & Volatility

Everest Re Group Ltd. has a 0.25 beta, while its volatility is 75.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, State Auto Financial Corporation has beta of 0.32 which is 68.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Everest Re Group Ltd. and State Auto Financial Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Everest Re Group Ltd. 0 2 0 2.00 State Auto Financial Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Everest Re Group Ltd.’s upside potential currently stands at 4.08% and an $249.67 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 97.4% of Everest Re Group Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 34.6% of State Auto Financial Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Everest Re Group Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 1.5%. Competitively, State Auto Financial Corporation has 0.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Everest Re Group Ltd. -3.28% -1.53% 4.31% 12.48% 10.24% 13.26% State Auto Financial Corporation -1.96% -1.9% 4.22% 2.19% 8.61% 1.59%

For the past year Everest Re Group Ltd.’s stock price has bigger growth than State Auto Financial Corporation.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors Everest Re Group Ltd. beats State Auto Financial Corporation.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the Unites States. The International segment writes foreign property and casualty reinsurance in Canada, Singapore, Brazil, Miami, and New Jersey. The Bermuda segment provides reinsurance and insurance to property and casualty markets through brokers and directly with ceding companies in Bermuda; and reinsurance to the United Kingdom and European markets. The Insurance segment writes property and casualty insurance products directly, as well as through general agents, brokers, and surplus lines brokers in the United States and Canada. The company also provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance coverages, such as errors and omissions liability, directors' and officers' liability, medical malpractice, and workerÂ’s compensation products. Everest Re Group, Ltd. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.