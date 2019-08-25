Comparing of Evercore Inc. (EVR) and Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT)

Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) and Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evercore Inc. 88 1.46 N/A 8.17 10.58 Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evercore Inc. 0.00% 53.6% 20.7% Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Evercore Inc. and Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Evercore Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Evercore Inc. has an average price target of $89, and a 15.89% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Evercore Inc. and Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 94.7% and 10.65% respectively. About 3.6% of Evercore Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evercore Inc. -4.37% -2.9% -8.87% -4.75% -22.19% 20.7% Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. 0.64% 1.15% 1.66% 7.99% 4.17% 12.87%

For the past year Evercore Inc. has stronger performance than Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.

Summary

Evercore Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc.

Evercore Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Banking and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides advisory services on mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, leveraged buyouts, and similar corporate finance matters; capital markets advice relating to debt and equity securities; and services related to securities underwriting, private placement services, and commissions for agency-based equity trading services and equity research. This segment also raises funds for financial sponsors; and provides restructuring advice to companies in financial transition, as well as to creditors, shareholders, and potential acquirers. The Investment Management segment manages financial assets for institutional investors; provides independent fiduciary services to corporate employee benefit plans, as well as wealth management services for high net-worth individuals; and manages private equity funds. The company was formerly known as Evercore Partners Inc. and changed its name to Evercore Inc. in August 2017. Evercore Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.