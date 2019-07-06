Comparing of Evercore Inc. (EVR) and Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV)

As Asset Management businesses, Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) and Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evercore Inc. 87 1.81 N/A 7.80 10.90 Apollo Investment Corporation 15 4.30 N/A 0.85 18.55

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Evercore Inc. and Apollo Investment Corporation. Apollo Investment Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Evercore Inc. Business that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Evercore Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Apollo Investment Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) and Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evercore Inc. 0.00% 49.5% 19.1% Apollo Investment Corporation 0.00% 4.4% 2.5%

Volatility & Risk

Evercore Inc. is 88.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.88. In other hand, Apollo Investment Corporation has beta of 1.28 which is 28.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Evercore Inc. and Apollo Investment Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Evercore Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Apollo Investment Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

Evercore Inc. has a -26.39% downside potential and a consensus price target of $66. Competitively the average price target of Apollo Investment Corporation is $14, which is potential -13.04% downside. Based on the data shown earlier, Apollo Investment Corporation is looking more favorable than Evercore Inc., analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 93% of Evercore Inc. shares and 46.4% of Apollo Investment Corporation shares. 3.2% are Evercore Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Apollo Investment Corporation has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evercore Inc. -5.24% -9.22% -5.39% 1.14% -20.74% 18.85% Apollo Investment Corporation -0.82% 2.75% 2.28% -2.97% -6.44% 26.53%

For the past year Evercore Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Apollo Investment Corporation.

Summary

Evercore Inc. beats Apollo Investment Corporation on 7 of the 12 factors.

Evercore Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Banking and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides advisory services on mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, leveraged buyouts, and similar corporate finance matters; capital markets advice relating to debt and equity securities; and services related to securities underwriting, private placement services, and commissions for agency-based equity trading services and equity research. This segment also raises funds for financial sponsors; and provides restructuring advice to companies in financial transition, as well as to creditors, shareholders, and potential acquirers. The Investment Management segment manages financial assets for institutional investors; provides independent fiduciary services to corporate employee benefit plans, as well as wealth management services for high net-worth individuals; and manages private equity funds. The company was formerly known as Evercore Partners Inc. and changed its name to Evercore Inc. in August 2017. Evercore Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.