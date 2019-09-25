Comparing of Everbridge Inc. (EVBG) and Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Everbridge Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) and Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Everbridge Inc. 82 12.90 N/A -1.64 0.00 Progress Software Corporation 41 4.46 N/A 1.16 37.45

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Everbridge Inc. 0.00% -60.3% -16.5% Progress Software Corporation 0.00% 16.9% 7.8%

Liquidity

2.4 and 2.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Everbridge Inc. Its rival Progress Software Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1 and 1 respectively. Everbridge Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Progress Software Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Everbridge Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Progress Software Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Everbridge Inc. has a 40.20% upside potential and a consensus target price of $92.67. On the other hand, Progress Software Corporation’s potential upside is 23.36% and its consensus target price is $49. The results provided earlier shows that Everbridge Inc. appears more favorable than Progress Software Corporation, based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 90.38% of Everbridge Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 94.4% of Progress Software Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.9% of Everbridge Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Progress Software Corporation has 1.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Everbridge Inc. 2.76% 13.55% 40.31% 68.48% 125.13% 80.23% Progress Software Corporation 1.6% 5.02% -3.82% 22.57% 17.89% 21.98%

Everbridge, Inc., a software company, provides critical communications and enterprise safety applications that enable customers to automate and accelerate the process of keeping people safe and businesses running during critical events. Its SaaS-based platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans. The companyÂ’s critical event management platform comprises a set of software applications that address various tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification, Incident Management, Safety Connection, IT Alerting, Visual Command Center, Crisis Commander, Community Engagement, and Secure Messaging. In addition, it offers customer support services. Everbridge, Inc. serves enterprises, small businesses, and non-profit organizations in technology, energy, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, retail, higher education, and professional services sectors in the United States, Sweden, the United Kingdom, China, and internationally. The company was formerly known as 3n Global, Inc. and changed its name to Everbridge, Inc. in April 2009. Everbridge, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Progress Software Corporation provides software solutions for various industries worldwide. Its OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; and Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities. The companyÂ’s Data Connectivity and Integration segment provides Progress DataDirect Connect software, which offers data connectivity using industry-standard interfaces to connect applications running on various platforms; and Progress DataDirect Cloud, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based connection management service that simplifies SQL access to a spectrum of cloud-based data sources through a single standards-based interface. Its Application Development and Deployment segment offers Dev Tools, a design, quality assurance, debugging, and reporting suite; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; Dev Cloud, a cloud-based application design, deployment, hosting, and testing suite; Telerik Platform, an end-to-end application lifecycle solution; Test Studio, an application lifecycle management suite for testing Web, mobile, and desktop applications; Sitefinity, a Web content management and customer analytics platform; and Progress Rollbase, a software that allows the creation of SaaS business applications. The company also provides project management, implementation, custom development, programming, and other services, as well as services to Web-enable applications; and training services. It sells its products directly to end-users, as well as indirectly to application partners, original equipment manufacturers, and system integrators. Progress Software Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.