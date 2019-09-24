Comparing of Everbridge Inc. (EVBG) and Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO)

As Application Software companies, Everbridge Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) and Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Everbridge Inc. 82 12.96 N/A -1.64 0.00 Luokung Technology Corp. 7 61.40 N/A -0.06 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Everbridge Inc. and Luokung Technology Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Everbridge Inc. 0.00% -60.3% -16.5% Luokung Technology Corp. 0.00% -42.5% -23.4%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Everbridge Inc. and Luokung Technology Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Everbridge Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Luokung Technology Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Everbridge Inc. is $92.67, with potential upside of 39.50%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Everbridge Inc. and Luokung Technology Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 90.38% and 0% respectively. Insiders held 0.9% of Everbridge Inc. shares. Comparatively, Luokung Technology Corp. has 46.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Everbridge Inc. 2.76% 13.55% 40.31% 68.48% 125.13% 80.23% Luokung Technology Corp. 10.02% 62.9% 55.38% -19.2% 0% 1%

For the past year Everbridge Inc. has stronger performance than Luokung Technology Corp.

Summary

Everbridge Inc. beats Luokung Technology Corp. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Everbridge, Inc., a software company, provides critical communications and enterprise safety applications that enable customers to automate and accelerate the process of keeping people safe and businesses running during critical events. Its SaaS-based platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans. The companyÂ’s critical event management platform comprises a set of software applications that address various tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification, Incident Management, Safety Connection, IT Alerting, Visual Command Center, Crisis Commander, Community Engagement, and Secure Messaging. In addition, it offers customer support services. Everbridge, Inc. serves enterprises, small businesses, and non-profit organizations in technology, energy, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, retail, higher education, and professional services sectors in the United States, Sweden, the United Kingdom, China, and internationally. The company was formerly known as 3n Global, Inc. and changed its name to Everbridge, Inc. in April 2009. Everbridge, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.