Comparing of Everbridge Inc. (EVBG) and Its Competitors

As Application Software company, Everbridge Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) is competing with its competitors based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Everbridge Inc. has 90.38% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 59.81% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Everbridge Inc. has 0.9% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 9.26% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Everbridge Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Everbridge Inc. 0.00% -60.30% -16.50% Industry Average 7.81% 38.75% 7.77%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Everbridge Inc. and its peers’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Everbridge Inc. N/A 80 0.00 Industry Average 29.48M 377.72M 289.71

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Everbridge Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Everbridge Inc. 0 0 6 3.00 Industry Average 1.20 2.13 3.60 2.70

Everbridge Inc. currently has a consensus price target of $97.17, suggesting a potential upside of 15.16%. The potential upside of the competitors is 135.80%. Given Everbridge Inc.’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Everbridge Inc. is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Everbridge Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Everbridge Inc. 2.76% 13.55% 40.31% 68.48% 125.13% 80.23% Industry Average 7.74% 10.18% 23.27% 42.38% 68.24% 53.55%

For the past year Everbridge Inc. has stronger performance than Everbridge Inc.’s competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Everbridge Inc. are 2.4 and 2.4. Competitively, Everbridge Inc.’s rivals have 2.15 and 2.14 for Current and Quick Ratio. Everbridge Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Everbridge Inc.’s competitors.

Dividends

Everbridge Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Everbridge Inc. beats on 3 of the 4 factors Everbridge Inc.’s competitors.

Everbridge, Inc., a software company, provides critical communications and enterprise safety applications that enable customers to automate and accelerate the process of keeping people safe and businesses running during critical events. Its SaaS-based platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans. The companyÂ’s critical event management platform comprises a set of software applications that address various tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification, Incident Management, Safety Connection, IT Alerting, Visual Command Center, Crisis Commander, Community Engagement, and Secure Messaging. In addition, it offers customer support services. Everbridge, Inc. serves enterprises, small businesses, and non-profit organizations in technology, energy, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, retail, higher education, and professional services sectors in the United States, Sweden, the United Kingdom, China, and internationally. The company was formerly known as 3n Global, Inc. and changed its name to Everbridge, Inc. in April 2009. Everbridge, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.