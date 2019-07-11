Comparing of Everbridge Inc. (EVBG) and Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Since Everbridge Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) and Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Everbridge Inc. 72 20.10 N/A -1.64 0.00 Immersion Corporation 9 7.56 N/A 1.78 4.77

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Everbridge Inc. and Immersion Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Everbridge Inc. 0.00% -85.6% -17.1% Immersion Corporation 0.00% 53.4% 36.3%

Liquidity

1.4 and 1.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Everbridge Inc. Its rival Immersion Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.9 and 8.9 respectively. Immersion Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Everbridge Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Everbridge Inc. and Immersion Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Everbridge Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Immersion Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Everbridge Inc. has a -17.80% downside potential and an average price target of $80.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Everbridge Inc. and Immersion Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 92.2% and 80.3%. Insiders owned 1.8% of Everbridge Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Immersion Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Everbridge Inc. 6.54% 13.13% 25.81% 44.78% 95.08% 44.01% Immersion Corporation -15.87% -5.04% -14.69% -7.63% -34.92% -5.36%

For the past year Everbridge Inc. has 44.01% stronger performance while Immersion Corporation has -5.36% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Immersion Corporation beats Everbridge Inc.

Everbridge, Inc., a software company, provides critical communications and enterprise safety applications that enable customers to automate and accelerate the process of keeping people safe and businesses running during critical events. Its SaaS-based platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans. The companyÂ’s critical event management platform comprises a set of software applications that address various tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification, Incident Management, Safety Connection, IT Alerting, Visual Command Center, Crisis Commander, Community Engagement, and Secure Messaging. In addition, it offers customer support services. Everbridge, Inc. serves enterprises, small businesses, and non-profit organizations in technology, energy, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, retail, higher education, and professional services sectors in the United States, Sweden, the United Kingdom, China, and internationally. The company was formerly known as 3n Global, Inc. and changed its name to Everbridge, Inc. in April 2009. Everbridge, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch when they engage with various digital products. The company offers TouchSense Lite and TouchSense Premium toolkits that enable original equipment manufacturers and their suppliers to add customized haptic technologies to their own branded devices and other products. It also provides TouchSense Software Development Kits, which consist of design tools, integration software, and effect libraries that allow for the design, encoding, and playback of tactile effects in mobile content, including games, ads, and video. In addition, the company offers TouchSense Ads that consists of mobile video advertisements from brand advertisers that have been enabled to playback with haptic effects on Android mobile devices; and TouchSense Force, which comprises design tools, APIs, reference designs, and firmware for the PC/Console gaming/virtual reality markets. In addition, the company licenses its patents to implement the licensed software to customers. Further, it provides engineering and integration services, design kits for prototyping, authoring tools, application programming interfaces, and platform independent solutions. The company offers its products to mobile communications, wearables, and consumer electronics; console and PC gaming; automotive; and medical markets. Immersion Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.