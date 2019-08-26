Comparing of Eventbrite Inc. (EB) and Instructure Inc. (NYSE:INST)

Both Eventbrite Inc. (NYSE:EB) and Instructure Inc. (NYSE:INST) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eventbrite Inc. 20 4.87 N/A -2.03 0.00 Instructure Inc. 43 6.69 N/A -1.36 0.00

In table 1 we can see Eventbrite Inc. and Instructure Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eventbrite Inc. 0.00% -30% -10% Instructure Inc. 0.00% -36% -16.2%

Liquidity

Eventbrite Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.6 and a Quick Ratio of 1.6. Competitively, Instructure Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and has 1.4 Quick Ratio. Eventbrite Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Instructure Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Eventbrite Inc. and Instructure Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eventbrite Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Instructure Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Instructure Inc. is $56, which is potential 33.59% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Eventbrite Inc. and Instructure Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 76.7% and 94.5%. About 1.5% of Eventbrite Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.9% of Instructure Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eventbrite Inc. 0% 4.99% -26.75% -42.84% 0% -36.39% Instructure Inc. -4.98% -6.28% -7.01% 5.17% -8.97% 5.81%

For the past year Eventbrite Inc. has -36.39% weaker performance while Instructure Inc. has 5.81% stronger performance.

Summary

Instructure Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Eventbrite Inc.

Eventbrite, Inc. operates as a technology platform worldwide. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc. in 2009. Eventbrite, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Instructure, Inc. provides cloud-based learning management platform for academic institutions and companies worldwide. The company offers its platform through a Software-as-a-Service business model. It develops Canvas, a learning management application for the education market; and Bridge for the corporate market to enable its customers in developing, delivering, and managing face-to-face and online learning experiences. The companyÂ’s applications enhance academic and corporate learning by providing platform for instructors and learners, enabling frequent and open interactions, streamlining workflow, and allowing the creation and sharing of content with anytime, anywhere access to information. Its platform also provides data analytics that enable real-time reaction to information and benchmarking in order to personalize curricula and enhance the efficacy of the learning process. Instructure, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.