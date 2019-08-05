Comparing of Evelo Biosciences Inc. (EVLO) and Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR)

Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) and Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evelo Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -2.14 0.00 Synthorx Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.02 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Evelo Biosciences Inc. and Synthorx Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) and Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evelo Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -47.8% -41% Synthorx Inc. 0.00% -87.3% -61.3%

Liquidity

Evelo Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.9 while its Quick Ratio is 11.9. On the competitive side is, Synthorx Inc. which has a 22.2 Current Ratio and a 22.2 Quick Ratio. Synthorx Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Evelo Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Evelo Biosciences Inc. and Synthorx Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Evelo Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Synthorx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Synthorx Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $30 consensus price target and a 88.44% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Evelo Biosciences Inc. and Synthorx Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 86.1% and 86.2% respectively. About 2.68% of Evelo Biosciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 8.97% of Synthorx Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evelo Biosciences Inc. -18.64% -30.57% -28.12% -33.8% -51.66% -53.04% Synthorx Inc. 6.59% 20.44% -0.72% 19.57% 0% -5.06%

For the past year Evelo Biosciences Inc. was more bearish than Synthorx Inc.

Summary

Synthorx Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Evelo Biosciences Inc.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of monocolonal microbials for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is involved in developing EDP1066 and EDP1815 for patients with psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis/crohn's colitis; and EDP1503 for the treatment of colorectal cancer, renal cell carcinoma, and melanoma, as well as patients who have relapsed on prior PD-1/L1 inhibitor treatment across multiple tumor types. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.