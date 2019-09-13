Comparing of Evelo Biosciences Inc. (EVLO) and Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) and Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evelo Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -2.14 0.00 Rafael Holdings Inc. 18 69.80 N/A -0.08 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Evelo Biosciences Inc. and Rafael Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Evelo Biosciences Inc. and Rafael Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evelo Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -47.8% -41% Rafael Holdings Inc. 0.00% -3.3% -2.9%

Liquidity

Evelo Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 11.9 and 11.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Rafael Holdings Inc. are 15 and 15 respectively. Rafael Holdings Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Evelo Biosciences Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Evelo Biosciences Inc. and Rafael Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 86.1% and 36.3% respectively. Evelo Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.68%. Comparatively, Rafael Holdings Inc. has 11.59% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evelo Biosciences Inc. -18.64% -30.57% -28.12% -33.8% -51.66% -53.04% Rafael Holdings Inc. -2.59% -23.36% 27.78% 21.34% 126.97% 161.03%

For the past year Evelo Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend while Rafael Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Rafael Holdings Inc. beats Evelo Biosciences Inc. on 7 of the 7 factors.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of monocolonal microbials for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is involved in developing EDP1066 and EDP1815 for patients with psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis/crohn's colitis; and EDP1503 for the treatment of colorectal cancer, renal cell carcinoma, and melanoma, as well as patients who have relapsed on prior PD-1/L1 inhibitor treatment across multiple tumor types. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Rafael Holdings, Inc. holds commercial real estate assets. The company, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology drugs. Rafael Holdings, Inc. is based in Newark, New Jersey.