Comparing of Evelo Biosciences Inc. (EVLO) and Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX)

Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) and Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evelo Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -2.14 0.00 Histogenics Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.11 1.68

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Evelo Biosciences Inc. and Histogenics Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Evelo Biosciences Inc. and Histogenics Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evelo Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -47.8% -41% Histogenics Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Evelo Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.9 and a Quick Ratio of 11.9. Competitively, Histogenics Corporation’s Current Ratio is 3.5 and has 3.5 Quick Ratio. Evelo Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Histogenics Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 86.1% of Evelo Biosciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 13% of Histogenics Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 2.68% are Evelo Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Histogenics Corporation has 6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evelo Biosciences Inc. -18.64% -30.57% -28.12% -33.8% -51.66% -53.04% Histogenics Corporation -8.54% -8.86% -4% 30.43% -92.07% 103.62%

For the past year Evelo Biosciences Inc. has -53.04% weaker performance while Histogenics Corporation has 103.62% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Histogenics Corporation beats Evelo Biosciences Inc.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of monocolonal microbials for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is involved in developing EDP1066 and EDP1815 for patients with psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis/crohn's colitis; and EDP1503 for the treatment of colorectal cancer, renal cell carcinoma, and melanoma, as well as patients who have relapsed on prior PD-1/L1 inhibitor treatment across multiple tumor types. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Histogenics Corporation, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing products in the musculoskeletal segment of the marketplace in the United States. The company offers NeoCart, a tissue implant, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat tissue injury in the field of orthopedics, specifically cartilage damage in the knee. It has an exclusive channel collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation for the development and commercialization of allogeneic genetically modified chondrocyte cell therapeutics for the treatment or repair of damaged articular hyaline cartilage in humans. Histogenics Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.