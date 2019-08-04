Comparing of Evelo Biosciences Inc. (EVLO) and Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP)

Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) and Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evelo Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -2.14 0.00 Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 3 14.82 N/A -1.49 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Evelo Biosciences Inc. and Cocrystal Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) and Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evelo Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -47.8% -41% Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 0.00% -48.9% -45%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Evelo Biosciences Inc. is 11.9 while its Current Ratio is 11.9. Meanwhile, Cocrystal Pharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.6 while its Quick Ratio is 5.6. Evelo Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cocrystal Pharma Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 86.1% of Evelo Biosciences Inc. shares and 12.8% of Cocrystal Pharma Inc. shares. 2.68% are Evelo Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 64.15% of Cocrystal Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Evelo Biosciences Inc. -18.64% -30.57% -28.12% -33.8% -51.66% -53.04% Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 7.2% 5.07% -11.63% -20.56% -46.48% -36.67%

For the past year Evelo Biosciences Inc. was more bearish than Cocrystal Pharma Inc.

Summary

Evelo Biosciences Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Cocrystal Pharma Inc.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of monocolonal microbials for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is involved in developing EDP1066 and EDP1815 for patients with psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis/crohn's colitis; and EDP1503 for the treatment of colorectal cancer, renal cell carcinoma, and melanoma, as well as patients who have relapsed on prior PD-1/L1 inhibitor treatment across multiple tumor types. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc., a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases. The company focuses on developing inhibitors that target viral replication enzymes and viral replication protein. It is developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases, including hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, and norovirus. The company also develops targeted in-house chemical libraries consisting of nucleosides, non-nucleoside inhibitors, metal-binding inhibitors, and fragments. It has research collaboration agreement with HitGen, Ltd. and InterX, Inc. to develop small molecule drug candidates against several undisclosed targets. Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Tucker, Georgia.