Comparing of E*TRADE Financial Corporation (ETFC) and MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

We are contrasting E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) and MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Investment Brokerage – National companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio E*TRADE Financial Corporation 47 3.44 N/A 4.06 12.02 MarketAxess Holdings Inc. 305 29.04 N/A 4.88 69.09

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than E*TRADE Financial Corporation. Business that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. E*TRADE Financial Corporation’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of MarketAxess Holdings Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of E*TRADE Financial Corporation and MarketAxess Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets E*TRADE Financial Corporation 0.00% 16.8% 1.6% MarketAxess Holdings Inc. 0.00% 29.1% 25.3%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.16 shows that E*TRADE Financial Corporation is 16.00% more volatile than S&P 500. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 0.22 beta and it is 78.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for E*TRADE Financial Corporation and MarketAxess Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score E*TRADE Financial Corporation 0 2 5 2.71 MarketAxess Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The upside potential is 23.81% for E*TRADE Financial Corporation with average target price of $54.13. Meanwhile, MarketAxess Holdings Inc.’s average target price is $290, while its potential downside is -21.56%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, E*TRADE Financial Corporation is looking more favorable than MarketAxess Holdings Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 96.8% of E*TRADE Financial Corporation shares and 0% of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. shares. 0.4% are E*TRADE Financial Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has 3.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) E*TRADE Financial Corporation -1.87% 6.88% -2.61% 5.06% -18.62% 11.19% MarketAxess Holdings Inc. 0.83% 4.48% 19.5% 60.33% 75.35% 59.5%

For the past year E*TRADE Financial Corporation was less bullish than MarketAxess Holdings Inc.

Summary

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. beats E*TRADE Financial Corporation on 10 of the 11 factors.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services primarily to individual retail investors under the E*TRADE Financial brand. It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily deposits to retail investors; and financial corporate services, such as software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients. The company provides its services to customers through digital platforms; and a network of customer service representatives and financial consultants through phone, email, and online at two branches, as well as in person through 30 branches across the United States. The company was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer the access to global liquidity in U.S. high-grade corporate bonds, emerging markets and high-yield bonds, European bonds, U.S. agency bonds, municipal bonds, credit default swaps, and other fixed-income securities. The company through its Open Trading protocol, executes trades in certain bonds between and among institutional investor and broker-dealer clients in an all-to-all trading environment on a matched principal basis. In addition, it offers trading-related products and services, including market data to assist clients with trading decisions; connectivity solutions that facilitate straight-through processing; technology services to optimize trading environments; and execution services for exchange-traded fund managers and other clients. Further, the company through its Trax division offers a range of pre-and post-trade services, such as trade matching, regulatory transaction reporting, and market and reference data across a range of fixed-income and other products. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has an agreement with S&P Dow Jones Indices to jointly develop indices that track the liquid segments of the U.S. corporate bond market. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.