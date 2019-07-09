Comparing of E*TRADE Financial Corporation (ETFC) and Its Competitors

We are comparing E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) and its competitors on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They are Investment Brokerage – National companies, competing one another.

95% of E*TRADE Financial Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.09% of all Investment Brokerage – National’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand E*TRADE Financial Corporation has 0.2% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 9.35% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Table 1 has E*TRADE Financial Corporation and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets E*TRADE Financial Corporation 0.00% 17.30% 1.60% Industry Average 19.40% 20.51% 5.68%

In next table we are comparing E*TRADE Financial Corporation and its competitors’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio E*TRADE Financial Corporation N/A 47 11.62 Industry Average 921.38M 4.75B 19.03

E*TRADE Financial Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio E*TRADE Financial Corporation is more affordable than its rivals.

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for E*TRADE Financial Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score E*TRADE Financial Corporation 0 1 2 2.67 Industry Average 1.25 1.67 1.82 2.67

E*TRADE Financial Corporation presently has an average target price of $55, suggesting a potential upside of 22.25%. The competitors have a potential upside of 67.05%. Based on the results delivered earlier, E*TRADE Financial Corporation is looking more favorable than its competitors, equities research analysts’ belief.

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of E*TRADE Financial Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) E*TRADE Financial Corporation -4.22% -2.63% 0.85% -9.94% -25.35% 8.66% Industry Average 5.18% 8.22% 6.92% 18.48% 19.03% 16.01%

For the past year E*TRADE Financial Corporation has weaker performance than E*TRADE Financial Corporation’s rivals.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation has a beta of 1.18 and its 18.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, E*TRADE Financial Corporation’s competitors are 6.89% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.07 beta.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation does not pay a dividend.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation’s rivals show that they’re better in 7 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services primarily to individual retail investors under the E*TRADE Financial brand. It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily deposits to retail investors; and financial corporate services, such as software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients. The company provides its services to customers through digital platforms; and a network of customer service representatives and financial consultants through phone, email, and online at two branches, as well as in person through 30 branches across the United States. The company was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in New York, New York.