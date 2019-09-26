Comparing of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ETON) and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP)

We will be comparing the differences between Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 224.88 N/A -2.36 0.00 Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -20.30 0.00

In table 1 we can see Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -238.9% Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 0.00% -161.4% -141.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5.9 and 5.9 respectively. Its competitor Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s Current Ratio is 9.5 and its Quick Ratio is 9.5. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 113.27% at a $13.5 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 9.2% and 8% respectively. Insiders held 5.8% of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.77% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.56% -18.8% -17.7% -1.77% 0% -0.49% Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. -5.95% -63.75% -74.38% -73.49% -95.56% -75.78%

For the past year Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bearish than Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. engages in developing pharmaceutical and biological products to address public health challenges. Its lead product candidate, TNX-102 SL or Tonmya, designed as a bedtime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which is in Phase 3 study in the military-related PTSD population. The company is also developing TNX-601 (tianeptine oxalate), a clinical candidate at pre-IND (investigational new drug) application stage, designed as a daytime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and TNX-801, a live synthetic version of horsepox virus, at the pre-IND application stage. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.