Comparing of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ETON) and Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS)

Both Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) and Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 187.93 N/A -2.36 0.00 Orgenesis Inc. 5 3.85 N/A -1.42 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Orgenesis Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -238.9% Orgenesis Inc. 0.00% -80.3% -30.4%

Liquidity

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.9 while its Quick Ratio is 5.9. On the competitive side is, Orgenesis Inc. which has a 1.1 Current Ratio and a 1 Quick Ratio. Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Orgenesis Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Orgenesis Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 9.2% and 4.2% respectively. Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 5.8%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 26.45% of Orgenesis Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.56% -18.8% -17.7% -1.77% 0% -0.49% Orgenesis Inc. 0.65% 9.65% -0.85% 6.15% -29.39% -0.43%

For the past year Orgenesis Inc. has weaker performance than Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Orgenesis Inc.

Orgenesis Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops trans-differentiation technologies in the field of cell therapy and regenerative medicine. The company's Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization segment specializes in cell therapy development for advanced medicinal products. This segment provides process and assay development services; and GMP contract manufacturing services. Its Cellular Therapy Business segment develops cell trans-differentiation technology induce shift in the developmental fate of cells from the liver and differentiating them into pancreatic beta cell-like insulin-producing cells for patients with diabetes. Orgenesis Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Biosequel LLC to carry out clinical trials and market its products in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan. The company was formerly known as Business Outsourcing Services, Inc. and changed its name to Orgenesis Inc. in August 2011. Orgenesis Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.