Comparing of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ETON) and OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

We are comparing Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) and OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 292.62 N/A -2.16 0.00 OPKO Health Inc. 3 1.39 N/A -0.27 0.00

In table 1 we can see Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and OPKO Health Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% OPKO Health Inc. 0.00% -10.7% -7.6%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 13.6 while its Current Ratio is 13.6. Meanwhile, OPKO Health Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than OPKO Health Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 6.7% of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 23.2% of OPKO Health Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 11.3% of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 5.4% of OPKO Health Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8.38% 8.24% 25.63% 0% 0% 35.29% OPKO Health Inc. -0.48% -15.45% -24.91% -32.69% -35.4% -30.9%

For the past year Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 35.29% stronger performance while OPKO Health Inc. has -30.9% weaker performance.

Summary

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors OPKO Health Inc.

OPKO Health, Inc., a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, and Mexico. The companyÂ’s Diagnostics segment operates Bio-Reference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services in the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases. The Bio-Reference Laboratories also provides core genetic testing and leverage products, such as the 4Kscore prostate cancer test and the Claros 1 in-office immunoassay platform. The companyÂ’s pharmaceutical segment offers Rayaldee, a treatment for secondary hyperparathyroidism in adults with stage 3-4 chronic kidney disease patients with vitamin D deficiency; and VARUBI for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting. This segment is also developing TT401, which is in Phase II clinical trials for type 2 diabetes and obesity; TT701, an androgen receptor modulator that is in Phase II clinical trials for androgen deficiency indications; and hGH-CTP, a growth hormone injection that is in Phase III clinical trials. In addition, it engages in developing and commercializing hGH-CTP, a recombinant human growth hormone product that is in Phase III; developing Factor VIIa drug for hemophilia that is in Phase IIa, an NK-1 compound, and drugs for treating asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; developing and producing specialty active pharmaceutical ingredients; and discovery of drugs for the treatment of cancer, heart disease, metabolic disorders, and a range of genetic anomalies. Further, this segment engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and veterinary products; and markets and distributes pharmaceutical and natural products. Additionally, OPKO Health, Inc. operates pharmaceutical platforms in Ireland, Chile, Spain, and Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.