Comparing of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ETON) and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

This is a contrast between Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 201.08 N/A -2.36 0.00 Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -2.82 0.00

Demonstrates Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -238.9% Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0.00% -45.8% -41.3%

Liquidity

5.9 and 5.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.6 and 9.6 respectively. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Meanwhile, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s consensus price target is $22.75, while its potential upside is 150.00%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 9.2% and 79.5% respectively. About 5.8% of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.8% of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.56% -18.8% -17.7% -1.77% 0% -0.49% Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. 2.2% -40.48% -37.5% -28.51% -57.38% -26.69%

For the past year Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative diseases and diseases of the elderly, including ParkinsonÂ’s and AlzheimerÂ’s disease. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone, known as ITI-007, for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances in patients with dementia, depression, and other neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. Lumateperone, a molecule, is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar depression, and agitation associated with dementia, including Alzheimer's disease. The company is also utilizing its phosphodiesterase platform and other proprietary chemistry platforms to develop drugs for the treatment of central nervous system and other disorders. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.