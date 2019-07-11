Comparing of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ETON) and Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN)

Both Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) and Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 312.93 N/A -2.16 0.00 Eyenovia Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.82 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Eyenovia Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Eyenovia Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Eyenovia Inc. 0.00% -79.3% -73.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 13.6 and 13.6 respectively. Its competitor Eyenovia Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.4 and its Quick Ratio is 6.4. Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Eyenovia Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Eyenovia Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 6.7% and 10%. 11.3% are Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% are Eyenovia Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8.38% 8.24% 25.63% 0% 0% 35.29% Eyenovia Inc. -15.26% -25.62% -3.77% 29.15% -39.88% 79.3%

For the past year Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Eyenovia Inc.

Summary

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Eyenovia Inc.

Eyenovia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia. The company was formerly known as PGP Holdings V, Inc. and changed its name to Eyenovia, Inc. in May 2014. Eyenovia, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.