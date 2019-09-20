Comparing of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ETON) and Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)

This is a contrast between Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) and Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 255.03 N/A -2.36 0.00 Compugen Ltd. 4 35.16 N/A -0.55 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Compugen Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Compugen Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -238.9% Compugen Ltd. 0.00% -83.4% -60.4%

Liquidity

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.9 and a Quick Ratio of 5.9. Competitively, Compugen Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 5.1 and has 5.1 Quick Ratio. Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Compugen Ltd.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 9.2% of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 24.3% of Compugen Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% are Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 12% of Compugen Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.56% -18.8% -17.7% -1.77% 0% -0.49% Compugen Ltd. -2.7% -14.74% -6.36% -9.24% 2.86% 49.31%

For the past year Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -0.49% weaker performance while Compugen Ltd. has 49.31% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Compugen Ltd.

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The companyÂ’s pipeline primarily includes early and preclinical stage immuno-oncology programs based on novel drug targets, such as immune checkpoint and myeloid protein target candidates to harness the immune system to provide treatment solutions in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations. Its antibody drug conjugate target candidates comprise CGEN-15001T, CGEN-15022, CGEN-15029, and CGEN-15137 for oncology; and therapeutic proteins include CGEN-15001, a fusion protein for autoimmune diseases, as well as CGEN myeloid target. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.