Comparing of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ETON) and Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) and Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 220.70 N/A -2.16 0.00 Cassava Sciences Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.58 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cassava Sciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cassava Sciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cassava Sciences Inc. 0.00% -56.8% -53.6%

Liquidity

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.6 while its Quick Ratio is 13.6. On the competitive side is, Cassava Sciences Inc. which has a 39.2 Current Ratio and a 39.2 Quick Ratio. Cassava Sciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cassava Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 6.7% and 35.6% respectively. Insiders held 11.3% of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 16.02% of Cassava Sciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8.38% 8.24% 25.63% 0% 0% 35.29% Cassava Sciences Inc. 0.94% -8.55% 3.88% -6.96% -88.25% 25.88%

For the past year Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Cassava Sciences Inc.

Summary

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Cassava Sciences Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.