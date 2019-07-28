Comparing of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ETON) and Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) and Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|7
|220.70
|N/A
|-2.16
|0.00
|Cassava Sciences Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.58
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cassava Sciences Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cassava Sciences Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Cassava Sciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-56.8%
|-53.6%
Liquidity
Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.6 while its Quick Ratio is 13.6. On the competitive side is, Cassava Sciences Inc. which has a 39.2 Current Ratio and a 39.2 Quick Ratio. Cassava Sciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cassava Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 6.7% and 35.6% respectively. Insiders held 11.3% of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 16.02% of Cassava Sciences Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|8.38%
|8.24%
|25.63%
|0%
|0%
|35.29%
|Cassava Sciences Inc.
|0.94%
|-8.55%
|3.88%
|-6.96%
|-88.25%
|25.88%
For the past year Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Cassava Sciences Inc.
Summary
Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Cassava Sciences Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.