Comparing of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ETON) and Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Both Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) and Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 10.06M -2.36 0.00 Albireo Pharma Inc. 24 0.00 9.33M -5.11 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Albireo Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Albireo Pharma Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 168,509,212.73% 0% -238.9% Albireo Pharma Inc. 38,617,549.67% -47% -32.3%

Liquidity

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.9 while its Quick Ratio is 5.9. On the competitive side is, Albireo Pharma Inc. which has a 15.5 Current Ratio and a 15.5 Quick Ratio. Albireo Pharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Albireo Pharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Albireo Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$13.5 is Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 117.74%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Albireo Pharma Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 9.2% and 79.2%. Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 5.8%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.2% of Albireo Pharma Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.56% -18.8% -17.7% -1.77% 0% -0.49% Albireo Pharma Inc. -8.55% -18.74% -26.39% 6.63% -17.55% 5.54%

For the past year Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -0.49% weaker performance while Albireo Pharma Inc. has 5.54% stronger performance.

Summary

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Albireo Pharma Inc.

Albireo Pharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase II clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and primary biliary cholangitis. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates comprise Elobixibat, an orally administered IBAT inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic constipation and other GI diseases; and A3384, a development stage product to treat bile acid malabsorption. It has license agreement with EA Pharma for the development and commercialization of elobixibat. Albireo Pharma, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.